Smith finished the 2020 season with 41 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown in seven games played. He also caught nine of 11 targets for 59 yards.

Smith, an undrafted rookie from Minnesota, was promoted to Carolina's active roster in November amid superstar Christian McCaffrey's injury troubles. With McCaffrey unavailable, Smith served as veteran Mike Davis' backup, averaging around 30 percent of the offensive snaps. The 24-year-old did a decent job in that role, and rushed 10 times for 40 yards and a score with Davis missing Week 17 versus the Saints. With Davis an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Smith stands a chance of elevating the depth chart should Davis not return, but as long as McCaffrey is back healthy in 2021, it's unlikely Smith will have much fantasy value.