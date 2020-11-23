Smith rushed eight times for 29 yards in Sunday's 20-0 win over the Lions.
Smith was handed Carolina's first two rushing attempts of the game and racked up five carries by the end of the first quarter. While that suggested he'd work more in tandem with starter Mike Davis, Smith ultimately played only nine offensive snaps Sunday. Obviously, he got the ball almost every time he was on the field, but Smith's workload paled in comparison to Davis' 21 total touches. As long as Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is sidelined, Smith figures to factor into the Panthers' rushing game as Davis' understudy, but it seems unlikely he'd do so if McCaffrey is fit to return in Week 12 versus the Vikings.