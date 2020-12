Smith rushed twice for 10 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Broncos.

Smith played only a quarter of Carolina's offensive snaps behind starter Mike Davis. Although he was decently productive in his limited workload, Smith's upside remains restricted by his backup status, and he could fall further down the pecking order if Christian McCaffrey (shoulder/thigh) is able to return in Week 15.