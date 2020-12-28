Smith rushed seven times for 23 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over Washington.

Smith's involvement has grown to close the campaign, as he's now garnered at least seven touches in four of six games since making his debut in Week 10. With Christian McCaffrey sidelined, the rookie has done a decent job at spelling starting tailback Mike Davis, even if Smith's production still hasn't been too impactful fantasy-wise. If McCaffrey remains out in Sunday's season finale versus the Saints, Smith should again assume second-string duties and hope to finish his rookie season with his first career touchdown.