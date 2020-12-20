Smith rushed four times for 23 yards and caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Saturday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.

Smith had a long rush of 12 yards and also went for 11 yards on one of his receptions. In playing over the third of Carolina's offensive snaps, the rookie continued his expanded involvement lately, as he's now finished with at least seven touches in three of his last four games. While that workload has seen Smith register on deep fantasy radars, the potential return of Christian McCaffrey (thigh) before the season ends looms over Smith's weekly value.