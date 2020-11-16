Smith rushed three times for 13 yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

Smith, who was making his NFL debut, was called into action after starting tailback Mike Davis briefly left during the second half with a finger injury. Although Davis ultimately returned, Smith still showed well in his short stint, ripping off a game-long rush of 10 yards. While that contribution should help Smith's chances of retaining a roster spot, Davis' availability and the potential return of Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) in Week 11 should keep the rookie's role really restricted.