Smith could serve as the Panthers' starting running back Sunday against the Saints with Christian McCaffrey (ankle) ruled out and Mike Davis (ankle) not expected to play, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Smith has earned an uptick in playing time down the stretch, as he's had at least four touches in six straight games while handling a complementary role behind Davis. Injuries to Carolina's top two backs could now allow Smith the chance to close out his rookie campaign with a starting opportunity, while special-teams standout Trenton Cannon would likely serve as the No. 2 option.