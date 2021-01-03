Smith is poised for a large workload Sunday versus the Saints with Christian McCaffrey (thigh) and Mike Davis (ankle) unavailable, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Going back to Week 11, Smith has received at least four touches in five straight games. During that stretch, he averaged a pedestrian 3.7 YPC on his 28 rushes while gathering in seven of nine passes for 53 yards. The undrafted rookie is seeking his first career TD, but with Carolina's top two running backs absent, Smith could find himself with a few opportunities to get in the end zone. His competition for reps Sunday includes Trenton Cannon, Alex Armah and perhaps Curtis Samuel.