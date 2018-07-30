Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Diagnosed with broken leg
Cockrell, who was carted off the field during Monday's practice, has officially been diagnosed with a broken left leg, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Cockrell's upcoming long-term absence will lend Kevon Seymour additional reps with the first-team defense throughout training camp, while second-rounder Donte Jackson could also compete for a starting job at cornerback next to James Bradberry and Captain Munnerlyn. Cockrell's unfortunate situation could involve a completely missed season after appearing in at least 15 games throughout the past three years.
