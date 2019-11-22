Cockrell (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Saints, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Cockrell sat out last week's loss to the Falcons, but he appears to have a shot at retaking the field against the Saints on Sunday. In the event that Cockrell were forced to miss any more time, however, his absence would be a blow to Carolina's depth at both cornerback and free safety.