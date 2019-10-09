Cockrell made eight tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.

Cockrell continues to have a hefty role on defense with an ability to play both cornerback and free safety. He leveraged that into a season high in tackles during this contest. Cockrell now has 17 tackles and three pass breakups over the last three games.

