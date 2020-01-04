Cockrell finished the 2019 season with 62 tackles (48 solo) and two interceptions (on eight passes defended) in 14 games played.

Cockrell missed all of his first season in Carolina after suffering a gruesome leg injury, but returned last spring ahead of a comeback campaign. The veteran went on to start 11 games and only missed a pair of contests due to a quad problem. Overall, Cockrell matched his previous career high of 62 tackles and has now defended a respectable tally of 44 passes over his last four healthy seasons. That production should serve the 28-year-old relatively well as he now re-enters free agency.