Cockrell (quadriceps) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Cockrell missed the last two games with this affliction, but it looks like he'll be ready for Sunday's matchup against the Redskins. The 28-year-old has a consistent role in the Panthers' secondary rotating between safety and cornerback, registering 27 tackles, four sacks and two pass breakups over 11 games.

