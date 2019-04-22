The Panthers announced Monday that Cockrell (leg) was cleared for their offseason training program, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Cockrell suffered a left tibia fracture in training camp last season, and finally gained medical clearance. The 27-year-old was solid during his last full NFL season in 2017, racking up 50 tackles (37 solo) and three interceptions in 16 games. Expect Cockrell to be a full-go for training camp and compete for a spot in the Panthers' secondary.

