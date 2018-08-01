Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Lands on IR
The Panthers placed Cockrell (leg) on injured reserve Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Cockrell broke his left tibia and fibula during Monday's practice and underwent surgery to repair the leg. The 26-year-old is expected to miss the entirety of the 2018 regular season due to the unfortunate injury, with a long recovery process ahead. Kevon Seymour and second-rounder Donte Jackson should compete for a starting job at cornerback in Cockrell's absence.
