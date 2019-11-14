Play

Cockrell (quadriceps) did not practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Cockrell appears to have sustained a quadriceps injury in Sunday's loss to the Packers, during which he made six tackles (four solo). He's now missed two straight practices, casting some doubt on his availability for Week 11's matchup against Atlanta. Count on Friday's final injury report of the week to illuminate Cockrell's chances of playing through his injury.

