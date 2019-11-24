Play

Cockrell (quadriceps) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

It will be the second consecutive game missed for Cockrell as he's yet to make tangible progress in his recovery. Now that he's officially sidelined, Colin Jones and Javien Elliott are in line to see more snaps during Sunday's action.

