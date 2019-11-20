Play

Cockrell (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Cockrell sat out Week 11's loss to the Falcons due to a quadriceps injury, and he hasn't yet made tangible progress in his recovery. He'll have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity before Sunday's contest against the Saints.

