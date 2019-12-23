Interim coach Perry Fewell said Cockrell played well during Sunday's loss to the Colts and will start Week 17 against the Saints, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Donte Jackson started all but one game he was healthy for this season entering Week 16, but he was relegated to a reserve role in favor of Cockrell versus New Orleans. Cockrell delivered 10 tackles, which is the first time in his career he recorded double-digit stops in a game.