Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Signs two-year contract with Carolina
Cockrell signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Panthers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cockrell fared well during his one-year stint with the Giants this past season, racking up 50 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions while logging over 50 percent of the available defensive snaps. He should be in the mix for a starting job in Carolina for a Panthers team in need of cornerback help.
