Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Starting versus Texans
Cockrell will slot into the starting lineup versus Houston on Sunday with Donte Jackson (groin) inactive, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Cockrell will suit up opposite James Bradberry during Sunday's tilt. He played 100 percent of snaps on defense Week 3 versus Arizona and notched six solo tackles. If Jackson's absence is an extended one, Cockrell could have limited value in IDP formats.
