Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Suffers apparant leg injury
Cockrell suffered and apparent leg injury during Monday's training camp session, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Cockrell was reportedly down in the end zone following a collision with wide receiver Torrey Smith, yelling in pain that he believed his left leg was broken. He was subsequently carted off the field as practice came to an end, while Donte Jackson figures to see additional work at cornerback with Cockrell sidelined for the immediate future.
