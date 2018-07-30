Cockrell injured his leg during Monday's practice, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Cockrell went down in the end zone following a collision with wide receiver Torrey Smith, yelling in pain that he believed his left leg was broken. Cockrell was carted off the field as practice came to an end, perhaps making his last appearance of training camp. An extended absence likely would give Kevon Seymour more chances with the first-team defense, though rookie second-round pick Donte Jackson could also be in the mix for a starting job. James Bradberry is locked in at the other outside cornerback spot, while Captain Munnerlyn figures to man the slot.

