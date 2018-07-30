Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Suffers apparent leg injury
Cockrell injured his leg during Monday's practice, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Cockrell went down in the end zone following a collision with wide receiver Torrey Smith, yelling in pain that he believed his left leg was broken. Cockrell was carted off the field as practice came to an end, perhaps making his last appearance of training camp. An extended absence likely would give Kevon Seymour more chances with the first-team defense, though rookie second-round pick Donte Jackson could also be in the mix for a starting job. James Bradberry is locked in at the other outside cornerback spot, while Captain Munnerlyn figures to man the slot.
More News
-
Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Diagnosed with broken leg•
-
Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Signs two-year contract with Carolina•
-
Giants' Ross Cockrell: Three interceptions with Giants•
-
Giants' Ross Cockrell: Traded to Giants•
-
Steelers' Ross Cockrell: Signs contract tender•
-
Steelers' Ross Cockrell: Eight tackles in playoff win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...