Cockrell, who broke his left tibia and fibula during Monday's practice, will undergo surgery to repair the leg and eventually be placed on IR as a result, Bill Voth of Panthers.com reports.

Cockrell will endure a lengthy road to recovery after suffering the brutal leg injury in training camp, while he's now likely set to miss the entirety of the 2018 regular season. Expect Kevon Seymour and rookie Donte Jackson to compete for a starting role at cornerback with Cockrell sidelined.