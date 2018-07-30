Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Will undergo surgery
Cockrell, who broke his left tibia and fibula during Monday's practice, will undergo surgery to repair the leg and eventually be placed on IR as a result, Bill Voth of Panthers.com reports.
Cockrell will endure a lengthy road to recovery after suffering the brutal leg injury in training camp, while he's now likely set to miss the entirety of the 2018 regular season. Expect Kevon Seymour and rookie Donte Jackson to compete for a starting role at cornerback with Cockrell sidelined.
More News
-
Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Diagnosed with broken leg•
-
Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Suffers apparent leg injury•
-
Panthers' Ross Cockrell: Signs two-year contract with Carolina•
-
Giants' Ross Cockrell: Three interceptions with Giants•
-
Giants' Ross Cockrell: Traded to Giants•
-
Steelers' Ross Cockrell: Signs contract tender•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...