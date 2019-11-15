Play

Cockrell (quadriceps) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Cockrell is nursing a quad injury suffered Week 10 against the Packers. The versatile cornerback and free safety will work to recover in time to retake the field for Week 12's divisional tilt against the Saints.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories