Okung (groin) has been listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

This development translates to a second consecutive missed game for the two-time Pro Bowler, as Greg Little prepares to log another start at left tackle in place of Okung. Arizona's defense has the fifth-most sacks in the NFL through three weeks (11), while Carolina ranks in the bottom half of the league with 2.7 sacks surrendered per game heading into Sunday's contest.