Okung (back) left practice early Sunday to work in the pool, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The positive news for Okung was that his exit from practice was planned, as he seems to be dealing with a tight back. It was reported last week that the veteran was contemplating retirement, so injury issues would certainly push him in that direction. Coach Matt Rhule went on to add that Okung will likely be doing the same protocol for the next week or so.
