Okung sustained a calf injury during Sunday's loss to the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old was labeled doubtful to return and unsurprisingly never retook the field. Okung will have a short week to recover for Thursday's matchup with the Falcons. Greg Little served as the replacement at left tackle for Carolina.
