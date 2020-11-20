site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Russell Okung: Doubtful for Week 11
Okung (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Okung is slated to miss a fourth straight game, meaning Greg Little likely will start at left tackle once again. The veteran will aim to return in Week 12 against the Vikings.
