Okung (groin) was able to log a full practice session Thursday.
The two-time Pro Bowler has been held out back-to-back weeks while nursing an injury, forcing second-year man Greg Little into duty as Carolina's starting left tackle. The Panthers so far this season are tied for 14th in the NFL with two sacks allowed per game, while the offensive line also ranks 16th in stuffed rate (16 percent). Getting a healthy Okung back in the mix may certainly help Carolina improve upon those metrics.
