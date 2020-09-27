Okung (groin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.
The two-time Pro Bowl tackle certainly had this one circled on his calendar, as Carolina was set to face his former team of four years. Melvin Ingram (knee) will not suit up against the Panthers this week after landing on injured reserve Saturday, but Carolina's offensive line still has to contend with game-wrecker Joey Bosa, who has five QB hits and two sacks thus far in 2020. Second-round draft choice from 2019, Greg Little, will start in Okung's place.
