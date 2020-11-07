Okung (calf) is officially out for Sunday's game, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
That's now two games Okung will miss thanks to a nagging calf injury. The 32-year-old will most likely have Greg Little take his place as starting left tackle when the Panthers take on the Chiefs.
