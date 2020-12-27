site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Russell Okung: Out again Week 16
Okung (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Okung will be unavailable for the second consecutive game due to the calf injury. Trent Scott should receive another start at left tackle for the Panthers.
