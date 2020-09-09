Okung (ankle/back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
Okung is now back at full health after having dealt with ankle and back injuries during training camp. The veteran left tackle only managed to suit up for six games with the Chargers last season, so avoiding the injury bug will be a focal point of his inaugural season in Carolina.
