Panthers' Russell Okung: Questionable for Week 3
RotoWire Staff
Okung (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, but coach Matt Rhule is hopeful that the starting left tackle will be able to suit up, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
If Okung can't go, Greg Little or Trent Scott would take over at left tackle.
