Okung (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Okung will be sidelined for the third consecutive contest as he continues to nurse the calf injury. Greg Little is set to receive another start at left tackle for the Panthers.
