Okung (calf) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Okung has missed the past three games with the calf issue, and as evidenced by this news, his return doesn't appear to be coming soon. It's likely that the veteran will need to log at least limited practice time at some point during the week in order to suit up in Sunday's game against Detroit. If he was forced to miss Sunday's game, Greg Little would receive another start at left tackle.
