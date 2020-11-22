site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-russell-okung-unable-to-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Russell Okung: Unable to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Okung (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Dennis Daley is expected to start at right guard in Okung's place Sunday. Okung will aim to return in Week 12 against the Vikings.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read