Okung (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Okung suffered the calf injury against the Saints and missed last Thursday's matchup with the Falcons, and he's expected to miss his second straight contest. Greg Little is poised for another start at left tackle for Carolina.
