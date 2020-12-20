site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-russell-okung-wont-face-packers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Russell Okung: Won't face Packers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Okung (calf) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Packers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Okung was initially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, but he wasn't able to progress enough in his recovery to suit up. Trent Scott will likely replace him at left tackle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read