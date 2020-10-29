Okung (calf) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
Okung picked up an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Saints, the severity of which will force him to remain on the sideline after a short turnaround. Greg Little stands to replace him at left tackle.
