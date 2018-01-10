Panthers' Russell Shepard: Barely tops 200 yards
Shepard finished with 17 receptions (on 33 targets) for 202 yards and a touchdown in 15 games played this season.
Shepard also rushed twice for 19 yards and returned three kickoffs for 65 yards. The shifty veteran was inked to a three-year contract last offseason following a career-best campaign that included 23 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Like his time with the Buccaneers, Shepard often found himself third or fourth on the Panthers depth chart. That came despite Kelvin Benjamin being traded mid-season and rookie second-rounder Curtis Samuel being limited to nine games by injuries. The 27-year-old will likely remain in a similar role next season.
