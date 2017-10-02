Panthers' Russell Shepard: Catches one pass
Shepard caught his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.
Shepard has now totaled just two receptions for 19 yards in three games since his 2/53/1 line in Week 1, evidencing a fantasy stock that's missed more than hit thus far.
