Shepard caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills.

Shepard led the Panthers in receiving in Week 1, but his second appearance for the team was much less impactful. That being said, Shepard played half of Carolina's offensive snaps, a sizable uptick from 30 percent last Sunday. He also garnered a red-zone target. With Greg Olsen (foot) sidelined going forward, the Panthers suddenly have a huge void in their passing game, which could perhaps allow Shepard to become a more regular figure.