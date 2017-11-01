Panthers' Russell Shepard: Could handle bigger role
Shepard could take on a larger role after Kelvin Benjamin was traded to the Bills on Tuesday, John Wawrow of The Associated Press reports.
Shepard has primarily operated out of the slot, catching 11 of 19 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown in eight games. The trade could free up snaps for him outside, which would in turn allow Curtis Samuel to get more work from the slot. Shepard gets a small boost, but he hasn't shown much ability to turn playing time (284 offensive snaps) into actual production.
More News
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...