Shepard could take on a larger role after Kelvin Benjamin was traded to the Bills on Tuesday, John Wawrow of The Associated Press reports.

Shepard has primarily operated out of the slot, catching 11 of 19 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown in eight games. The trade could free up snaps for him outside, which would in turn allow Curtis Samuel to get more work from the slot. Shepard gets a small boost, but he hasn't shown much ability to turn playing time (284 offensive snaps) into actual production.