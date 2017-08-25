Panthers' Russell Shepard: Fails to draw target
Shepard wasn't targeted in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.
Shepard worked as the first-team slot receiver, joining Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess when the Panthers deployed three-wide sets. The former Buccaneer has failed to take advantage of his role through three preseason games, catching one pass for five yards on two targets. Shepard is still the favorite to open the year with the role, but he could lose snaps to some combination of Curtis Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Damiere Byrd and Brenton Bersin (shoulder).
