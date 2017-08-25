Panthers' Russell Shepard: Fails to log catch
Shepard did not record a catch in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.
Shepard worked as the first-team slot receiver, joining Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess when the Panthers deployed three-wide sets. The former Buccaneer has failed to take advantage of his role through three preseason games, catching one pass for five yards in that span. Shepard is still the favorite to open the year with the role, but he could lose snaps to some combination of Curtis Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Damiere Byrd and Brenton Bersin (shoulder).
More News
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Starting off well in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Moves on to Panthers•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Shepard: Drawing interest from multiple teams•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Shepard: Emerges as receiving option in 2016•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Shepard: Tallies 29 yards receiving in Week 17 win•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Shepard: Totals 61 yards receiving in Week 16 loss•
-
Picking No. 1 in standard
In our updated pick-by-pick series, Jamey Eisenberg shows you what to do when picking No. 1...
-
Picking No. 2 in standard
Picking in Round 1 is easy -- it's the picks after that in the No. 2 draft slot that makes...
-
Picking No. 3 in standard
Heath Cummings discusses building your team from the No. 3 pick and ranking Julio Jones over...
-
Picking No. 4 in standard
Drafting Ezekiel Elliott in Round 2 is a risk given his suspension, but it could pay huge dividends,...
-
Picking No. 5 in standard
No DJ? No Le'Veon? No AB? No Julio? No problem -- Dave Richard sticks with Odell Beckham as...
-
Picking No. 6 in standard
Heath Cummings discusses drafting from the sixth spot in the draft and how Carson Palmer is...