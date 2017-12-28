Shepard (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After taking off roughly two weeks due to a shoulder injury, Shepard returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday and felt good enough one day later to complete an entire session unscathed. He joined No. 1 wideout Devin Funchess (shoulder) as full participants, which leaves the Panthers' receiving corps in a rare injury-free reality heading into Week 17.