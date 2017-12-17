Shepard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers due to a shoulder injury, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Outside from an illegal block in the back and inducing a pass interference, both in the third quarter, Shepard was kept silent in the box score. No matter, his production has been sporadic this season, so the Panthers are unlikely to experience any speed bumps if he's unable to reenter the contest.

