Panthers' Russell Shepard: Limited participant Wednesday
Shepard (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Shepard has been a beacon of health for the Panthers this season, but the departure of Kelvin Benjamin hasn't yielded much in terms of production. In five games with the altered reality, Shepard has been blanked three times while combining for six receptions (on 12 targets) for 69 yards in the other two contests. If he sheds the designation by the end of the week, he'll attempt to exploit the Packers' 24th-ranked pass defense Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Catches three passes•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Targeted seven times•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: No catches versus Falcons•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Could handle bigger role•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Catches lone target•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Makes two grabs•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...