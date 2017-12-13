Shepard (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Shepard has been a beacon of health for the Panthers this season, but the departure of Kelvin Benjamin hasn't yielded much in terms of production. In five games with the altered reality, Shepard has been blanked three times while combining for six receptions (on 12 targets) for 69 yards in the other two contests. If he sheds the designation by the end of the week, he'll attempt to exploit the Packers' 24th-ranked pass defense Sunday.